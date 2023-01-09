Patrons give Phucket the nod of approval as they welcomed 2023 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

One Island Entertainment is popularly known for delivering phenomenal party experiences in the format of jouvert events and in 2023, the practice is living on.

On January 2, they continued their tradition with their annual “Phucket” event onboard the MV Dream Chaser.

The cruise which sailed from 1 pm until 5 pm featured an energetic DJ line up comprising of DJs Skeleton, Fullklip, Jagwa and Surfrat.

The highlight of the cruise however, was definitely the fitness segment coordinated by DJ Zen and the “Pied Piper Of Dibbyness” Spinny, who kept patrons moving and entertained.

To cool the heat down Creamery Novelties was on board with a variety of ice-cream lollies while Holiday Snacks Limited satisfied patrons’ snack cravings.

It was evident that KFC Barbados and Big Ray’s Restaurant satisfied the big cravings with their fried chicken and alfredo pasta as everyone was rushing to get these. Some patrons were even seen going in line for seconds and thirds. There was no shortage on board.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment, patrons openly expressed their approval of the organization of the event.

“This is the first time I went to a cruise and got so much stuff! This is really value for money! You can look for me next year,” exclaimed one patron.

“When was the last time you pay less than $70 for a cruise and still get free things?” asked another.

By the time the MV Dream Chaser reached dockside, the party was still in full swing, even after being docked for more than 15 minutes.

DJ Fullklip had to get on the mic and beg, “It’s time to leave the people boat!”

One Island Entertainment seemingly got two thumbs up for how they “phuck” up the start of 2023 for their patrons in the best way, according to those who said they truly got their money’s worth.

