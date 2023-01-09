PEP preparations far advanced, says Williams Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Preparations for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations are far advanced, says Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams.

Grade-six students are scheduled to sit the Ability Test on February 16; Performance Tasks in Language Arts on March 22, and Mathematics on March 23.

The Curriculum-based Test in Language Arts and Science is scheduled for April 26, and Mathematics and Social Studies on April 27.

Williams, in her back-to-school message on January 8, said engagement with the National Standards Curriculum is an important part of the process of getting students ready for the assessment.

“The Curriculum-Based Tests and the Performance Tasks require that students use the knowledge, skills and concepts, to which they should have been exposed, to be adequately prepared for these tests,” she stated.

The education minister said the PEP online portal remains an invaluable support resource for students.

The site can be accessed by logging on at https://moey.gov.jm/primary-exit-profile-pep/.

Meanwhile, Williams has been moving forward in the implementation of the education transformation initiatives.

“We are committed to continue engaging in dialogue with our school communities, our key stakeholders, and the wider public through a variety of communication channels to get support for the continuing transformation of the education sector,” she said.

She added that the ministry is to also continue to focus on implementing the recommendations of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC).

The Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired commission, in its 2021 report, put forward recommendations aimed at establishing a comprehensive strategy to improve student performance and educational productivity across the sector.

Already, some gains have been made in the areas of governance, administration leadership and legislation; early-childhood education; teaching curriculum, and teacher training; tertiary education, and infrastructure and technology.

NewsAmericasNow.com