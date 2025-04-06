Elon Musk quittera son rôle au sein de l’administration Trump dans les semaines à venir  La PNH précise n’avoir reçu aucune livraison de drones pour ses opérations  Des organisations de défense des droits humains rejettent une invitation du CEP  Combien de morts encore avant une action concrète des autorités haïtiennes ?  Amazing Grace : une deuxième édition avec de nouveaux artistes et une ambiance renouvelée  Un garçon de 17 ans, membre présumé d’un gang, avoue avoir tué son père et révèle des activités de gangs à Léogâne 
Photos: Death, devastation as Israel hits homes in Gaza’s Khan Younis 

06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past 24 hours that targeted residential homes and makeshift tents.

The main focus of the attacks was the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli forces attacked residential homes and a makeshift tent, according to Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Deir el-Balah in the centre of the enclave.

Jamal al-Mdhoun, a resident of Khan Younis, told Al Jazeera how he survived the early morning bombing of a home that killed at least nine people.

“We were peacefully sleeping … and all of a sudden, homes were levelled, roofs brought down on innocent women’s and children’s heads. Missiles heavy enough to reduce mountains to ashes are fired on children,” he said.

“We pulled out eight dead bodies, all of them women and children – not a single man,” he added. “They are raising false claims [that they are targeting fighters]. All are lies. Their goal is to kill any human being with a Muslim identity. Those innocent women and children were all blown to pieces.”

