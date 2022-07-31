Photos: England wins Euro 2022 over Germany

England celebrates their victory during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 31. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England won its first ever major women’s championship in dramatic fashion, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the Euro 2022 final.

The victory was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, a record attendance for a European Championship final, men’s or women’s.

England’s Ella Toone opened the scoring midway through the second half with a deft chip, before Lina Magull’s equalizer sent the game into extra time.

10 minutes from a penalty shoot-out, Chloe Kelly poked the ball over the line from close range for the game winning goal, avenging a 6-2 defeat to Germany at the 2009 final in Finland.