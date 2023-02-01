Pickup driver remanded for crashing into crowd, killing man

Black Immigrant Daily News

Shazad Sattaur

Shazad Sattaur of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice (EBB) was today slapped with a series of charges in relation to the fatal accident which led to the death of 50-year-old Somdatt Indal.

Sattaur appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

He was charged with the offence of causing death by dangerous driving, contrary to section 35 (1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

He was also charged for failing to render assistance to an injured person, contrary to Section 62 (C) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02 and failing to stop after accident, contrary to Section 62 (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

Sattaur was further charged with failing to report accident, contrary to Section 62 (2) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

The man was refused bail and remanded to prison until February 17.

Sattaur was the driver of motor pickup GZZ 8988 which crashed into a crowd of persons outside of a wedding house at Canefield Village, East Canje.

The accident occurred during the wee hours of January 29.

Initially, the driver of the motor pick-up had fled the scene but later turned himself, accompanied by his lawyer.

Reports are the pick-up vehicle was stationary facing east on Workshop Street when the driver suddenly drove off at a fast rate of speed during which he collided with several persons standing on the northern side of the street.

As a result of the collision, Daniel Sackichand, 21, of Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice; 11-year-old Dion Kistnen, a student of Canje Secondary School and of Lot 23 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje; and Leon Revon, 34, of Lot 1143 East Canefield were all injured along with Indal.

They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where Indal was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

