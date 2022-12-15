Pierre Discusses Training, Extraditions At Security Meeting In Martinique – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has indicated that security training and speeding up extraditions of individuals in Saint Lucia who are wanted in Martinique are among the priorities as the two neighbouring Islands cooperate in fighting crime, according to media reports.

On Wednesday, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister led a Saint Lucia delegation to Martinique for the 8th Franco-Saint Lucian Joint Security Committee meeting.

The meeting discussed strengthening exchanges to fight cross-border crime and facilitate judicial cooperation.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, told local media that Saint Lucia would work with its friends on the French Caribbean Island to improve security cooperation.

– Advertisement –

According to France-Antilles Martinique, he disclosed that Saint Lucia is facilitating the return of criminals wanted by Martinique law enforcement.

The online publication also reported that an action plan could see joint border patrols as early as January 2023.

The 8th Franco-Saint Lucian Joint Security Committee meeting came amid a violent crime spike in Saint Lucia and Martinique and a reported increase in the trafficking of drugs and arms between the two countries.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com