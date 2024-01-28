Pimp C’s Wife Scolds Nicki Minaj Over Megan Thee Stallion Diss

The wife of late rapper Pimp C has called out Nicki Minaj over her rant at Megan Thee Stallion all day and night on Friday and even using Pimp C and Bun B to try to diss the Houston rapper.

Minaj has no doubt sparked disappointment in her camp and fan base, as many called her out for speaking on Megan’s dead mother and claiming that she sacrificed her for fame.

While on Station Head, Nicki Minaj slurred her words while dragging Megan Thee Stallion as she claimed that the rapper was disrespecting her family, including her three-year-old son, Papa Bear. The rapper claimed that Megan encouraged her to take shots with her, and after she told Megan she was trying for a baby, the “Wap” rapper told her she should have an abortion.

Despite claiming that Megan disrespected her and her son by telling her to get an abortion, she later told fans on Twitter that she was not, in fact, pregnant at the time when Megan mentioned her “going to the clinic.”

While seemingly practicing a freestyle, Minaj asked, “Who you wanna be? Bun B or Pimp C?”

Pimp C passed away at the age of 33 in December 2007. He was widely mourned by family and friends and those in the music industry as an immensely talented artist. His wife, Chinara Butler, was also not for Minaj using her husband’s name in her mess.

“Her dissing Meg by comparing her to 2 of the most legendary southern artists in music history is how you know that lady ain’t well. #LongLivePimpC,” a fan wrote in the comments of a post by Neighborhood Talk.

via IG

Butler also responded to the comment by writing “preach.” In other comments, she also said, “I address her a**.”

In another, she added, “#TrillTalk that #MeganLaw hit a nerve, I see! Oh, and I heard you #Nikki that sh*t wasn’t funny or cool.”

In the meantime, Megan Thee Stallion has remained quiet since dropping her song “Hiss” and dissing Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Drake, Tory Lanez, DaBaby, and others. The song has caused uproar, but only Minaj has reacted so far.

As for Megan, she posted photos of herself on Saturday morning looking cool and calm.