PM Mottley pays tribute to songstress Carlyn Leacock Loop Barbados

“Barbados has regrettably lost its First Lady of Song, the legendary Carlyn Leacock.”

These are the words of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

PM Mottley’s tribute since Leacock’s passing yesterday, stated:

For decades, Carlyn blessed generations of Barbadians with her vocal and musical talent in a truly special way. Quite literally, she helped shape our country’s musical landscape, in particular throughout the 70’s, 80’s and into the 90’s, with timeless songs like Take A Chance On Me, Hello There Baby, The Clock, Love And A Song and Musical Matrimony.

Her talents knew no boundaries, becoming globally recognised as she performed throughout the Caribbean and the United States of America. Even then, as our First Lady of Song, she embodied the essence of a global citizen with Bajan roots.

In recent years, Carlyn continued to be an inspiration through her music, returning to the gospel scene. Additionally, she would become a guiding light for several of our emerging singers, training and teaching them to become consummate craftsmen and women as she was.

It is understandable then, that the news of Carlyn Leacock’s passing has left me with a very heavy heart, as I am sure it has for many other Barbadians. And I know the country will continue to deeply mourn her passing for some time to come.

On behalf of the Government and our people of Barbados, I offer my condolences to the entire Leacock family, friends and loved ones during this time of loss.

May her spirit rest in peace and may her music continue to inspire us all.

