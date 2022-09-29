PnB Rock Case: Father Of Teen Arrested And Both Charged With Murder

Police have arrested the primary suspect, who is the third person taken into custody for the murder of rapper PnB Rock.

Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son, who remains unnamed, were charged with murder on Thursday afternoon. Just a day after police announced that Freddie Lee Trone was wanted for questioning in the murder of PnB Rock, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the elder Trone was caught in Las Vegas on Thursday (Sept. 29) and is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón told reporters on Thursday that Trone and his yet unidentified 17-year-old son were both charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

A woman, Shauntel Trone, who is the wife of the elder Trone and stepmother of the 17-year-old, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact in relation to the murder.

Further details about the family’s involvement in the rapper’s killing have not yet been revealed.

PnB Rock was killed earlier in September while dining at a popular Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Inglewood.

According to TMZ, LAPD sources say that the father-son duo had already been in the parking lot of the restaurant when they noticed PnB Rock entering the restaurant.

Preliminary reports suggest that one gunman approached the rapper and demanded his jewelry. PnB Rock was shot multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries. His last moments were captured on camera by Waffle house employees.

LAPD sources say that the 17-year-old is the alleged ruthless shooter while his father had been waiting in the getaway car. There are reports that the car that was used to escape has been burned.

PnB Rock’s family has not reacted to the news of the arrest as yet. His girlfriend, who was present when the rapper was attacked and killed, has also not spoken since the incident.