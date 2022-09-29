PnB Rock Case: Stepmother Of Teenage Suspect Arrested, Dad Elude Cops

The LAPD has made another breakthrough in PnB Rock’s murder investigation. According to the department, they have arrested the stepmother of the murder suspect who is also behind bars.

The information was made available by the LAPD Online, which stated that 32-year-old Shauntel Trone was arrested in Gardena, California, earlier this week, September 27. She was booked for accessory to murder. On that same day, the woman’s 17-year-old stepson was arrested in Lawndale, California, on murder charges. He is being accused of making the actual killing of the Philadelphia rapper. The case against both Shauntel and her stepson is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office by today, September 29.

Police have also revealed that Shauntel’s husband and the 17-year-old’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, is on the run. He is believed to have been the getaway driver for his son, who allegedly entered Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles and pulled the trigger.

He is believed to have stolen PnB Rock’s jewelry and fled the restaurant in the awaiting vehicle. The authorities have also warned that Freddie Lee Trone is “armed and dangerous.” The “Selfish” rapper was killed on September 12 at the young age of 30 as he was eating lunch with the mother of his two children.

According to reports from TMZ, the father-son duo was already in the parking lot of the restaurant when PnB Rock arrived, which helped to throw the blame off his girlfriend, who many fans blamed for posting their location on Instagram.

PnB Rock was eventually laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia on September 21.

Fans will have to wait to see how this unfolds and what evidence is provided by prosecutors. Authorities are working around the clock to try and capture Freddie Lee Trone, who remains on the run.