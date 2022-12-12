PNP declares Dec 12 Portia Simpson Miller Day as former PM turns 77 Loop Jamaica

December 12 has been designated by the People’s National Party (PNP) as Portia Simpson Miller Day, in celebration of the legacy of the former prime minister and PNP president.

It will also mark Simpson Miller’s 77th birthday.

She is the first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Jamaica, which she did from 2012 to 2016. She is also the first woman to head one of the country’s two main political parties.

The PNP, in a media advisory, said the day will be observed annually.

The initiative will be launched on Monday at the PNP’s Old Hope Road headquarters in St Andrew. The party said a statuette will also be presented in recognition of Simpson Miller’s contribution to the country’s development.

Simpson Miller has not been seen much in public since she retired in June 2017 after 43 years in representational politics. She is reportedly battling some health issues.