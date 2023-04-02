Police credit union opens new branch in Arima

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, centre, and president Vernly Gift, right cut the ribbon with other officials at the opening of the Police Credit Union on Green Street, Arima on April 1. – AYANNA KINSALE

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union opened another branch in Arima on Saturday.

It now has three branch offices with the other two being in San Fernando and Tobago.

The credit union headquarters was opened last year at 33-35 Eastern Main Road, Barataria. That building also includes retail and office space, conference rooms and an auditorium, as well as a gym and rooftop entertainment area. The Arima branch, on Green Street, also offers rental space of 10,000 square feet.

At the opening ceremony, MP for Arima Pennelope Beckles said, “Established in 1956, you served members of the TTPS exclusively until 1984, when membership was opened to the general public. As at December, 2022, your membership stood at 21,331, comprised not only of officers, but also of persons from diverse walks of life.”

She lauded the credit union for achieving over a billion-dollar in assets.

President of credit union Vernly Gift said that despite the rapid growth of the credit union, it will remain accessible to members and potential members.

He said the credit union will be launching its PCU Youth Academy in July. It will focus on financial education for children as he stressed they must be able to understand how money works.

He added that Arima is one of the first stops for the credit union’s youth academy caravan where they will visit schools and communities in September.

Also in attendance at the opening was Mayor of Arima Cagney Casimire and Anthony Garcia on behalf of MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings.

