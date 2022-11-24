Police Probe Fatal Shooting In La Clery – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News
– Advertisement –
Saint Lucia recorded another homicide on Thursday after a drive-by shooting in La Clery, Castries.
It was the third homicide this week.
A male identified as Giovanni Charles sustained multiple gunshot injuries at about 8:00 pm and died at the scene.
Giovanni Charles – Deceased
According to reports, the incident occurred a short distance away from the La Clery Catholic church.
There have so far been 65 homicides in Saint Lucia.
%d bloggers like this:
NewsAmericasNow.com