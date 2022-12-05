President Ali off to Barbados for CARICOM-Cuba Summit

President Dr Irfaan Ali left Guyana this afternoon for Bridgetown, Barbados to participate in the 8th CARICOM-Cuba Summit, which will be held on Tuesday (December 6) at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

This December also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CARICOM and Cuba.

The Head of State is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM George Talbot and other officials.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips has been sworn in to carry out the functions of President.

