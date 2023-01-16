Prime Minister commits to taking decisive action to address Pension Reform in SVG

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government will be taking decisive action to address Pension Reform in the country.

Prime Minister Gonsalves gave that commitment during his contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament on Thursday.

The Prime Minister highlighted issues with the Public Service Pension System, which is creating a financial burden on the Government.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NIS-DEFICIT.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said several adjustments must be made to ensure the financial sustainability of the National Insurance Services.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NIS-SUGGESTIONS.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com