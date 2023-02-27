Prime Minister Drew Pledges Government’s Support To National Security

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has emphasized that crime-fighting and national security as a whole remains a priority for the government.

He was at the time delivering remarks at the installation ceremony of the new Police Commissioner, James Sutton on Thursday.

The Prime Minister noted specific steps in financial assistance and project buildout which were all aimed at benefiting the officers and the people they serve.

He said “The government’s decision to increase the budget for the Ministry of National Security for this budgetary cycle was informed by the aim to enhance the implementation of the strategic plans and policies designed to better manage the reduction of criminal activities within the Federation.”

He continued “Our efforts to expand community policing have proven fruitful as was demonstrated only a few weeks ago. I would like to applaud the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force once again for the rapid responses that resulted in the apprehension of suspects within minutes after the tragic incident.”

Prime Minister Drew also spoke of efforts to increase the capacity of the officers withing the force.

“As a government, we are committed to providing the necessary resources and training opportunities to build the capacity of the officers for more effective delivery of service to the people of our beloved country. We must work together to fill the gaps that have been created over the years, in our efforts to develop a model police force that can respond to all situations,” he said.-30-

NewsAmericasNow.com