Prince Andrew gives up membership at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Golf began in Scotland some 600 years ago and the country represents a bucket list destination for many dedicated addicts. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the “Home of Golf” and its Old Course is arguably the game’s most hallowed turf.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses St. Andrews: Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses St. Andrews: There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews’ links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses St. Andrews: The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Turnberry: Nowbest known for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland’s west coast is a spectacular setting with a famous Edwardian hotel, all of which underwent a multimillion dollar revamp when Trump took over.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Turnberry: The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Trump International: Controversy has dogged Donald Trump’s new course north of Aberdeen since day one — with environmental concerns chief among the criticism — but when it opened in 2012 it was clear that from a golfing point of view it was a new gem. Winding through towering dunes and sunken valleys with tantalizing snapshots of the sea, the course offers the full Scottish links experience, with American hospitality thrown in.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Trump International: Trump’s Aberdeen venture features two out-and-back loops of nine holes in an authentic natural setting. The modest clubhouse at its heart offers several dining options, including the award-winning MacLeod House Restaurant, and a whiskey bar.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Royal Troon: This is a classic old links on Scotland’s Ayrshire coast north of Turnberry.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Royal Troon: The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the “Postage Stamp.” It’s only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Carnoustie: Northeast of Dundee on Scotland’s east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses in the British Isles.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Carnoustie: The Championship course is the main pull and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse during the British Open in 1999.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Muirfield: The jewel in the crown of Scotland’s “Golf Coast” of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial venue.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Muirfield: The testing track near Gullane was mired in controversy before the club finally voted — at the second attempt — to admit female members.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Gullane: Close to Muirfield is another revered club with three courses. Gullane No.1 is the pick but all offer a satisfying slice of Scottish golf at its finest.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses North Berwick: Along the coast from Muirfield lies a quirky, historic masterpiece with views over Bass Rock and an upturned “reddan” style green that has been copied the world over.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses The Renaissance Club: Another East Lothian gem with stellar views.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Royal Dornoch: On the north shore of the Dornoch Firth on Scotland’s northeast coast lies one of its most revered courses. Golf has been played in the seaside town, north of Inverness, since 1616 but the current club has “only” been in existence since 1877.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Royal Dornoch: The venerable spot hosts two courses — the Championship and the Struie — but it is the former track that draws in visitors from around the world. Winding along sinuous sandy shores and among the dunes behind, the fast-running course features humps, hollows, pot bunkers and gorse of a true links test, sandwiched between the sea and purple heather-clad mountains.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Kingsbarns: Just along the coast from St Andrews is Just along the coast from St Andrews is Kingsbarns , a blockbuster of a modern links in a spectacular cliff-top setting, opened in 2000. Crafted on land that first witnessed golf in 1793, Kingsbarns quickly went to the top of many wish lists for its rugged scenery, testing championship course and lavish hospitality.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Kingsbarns: It features as one of three top-notch courses used in the European Tour’s annual Dunhill Links Championship along with St Andrews’ Old Course and Carnoustie. Nearby are other Scottish links gems such as Crail, Elie, Leven and Lundin Links.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Castle Stuart: Although it only opened in 2009, Castle Stuart on the banks of the Moray Firth has become a highlight of golf in the Highlands. The course, overlooked by a towering white art-deco clubhouse, hugs the shore and shelving cliffs on a thin stretch of links land with views to Ben Wyvis mountain, Kessock Bridge, Fort George and Chanonry lighthouse.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Castle Stuart: The course is 10 minutes from Inverness airport and within a short drive of Speyside’s Malt Whiskey Trail, taking in eight distilleries, including The course is 10 minutes from Inverness airport and within a short drive of Speyside’s Malt Whiskey Trail, taking in eight distilleries, including Glenfiddich and The Glenlivet . Other local courses such as Brora, Nairn and Gulspie are worth a trip.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Loch Lomond: Everything about Loch Lomond oozes luxury. From 18th Century Rossdhu House at its center to a spectacular parkland-style course on the banks of the eponymous loch — Britain’s largest expanse of fresh water — it’s a study in elegance. The rub is, it’s a private club so access is like a golden ticket from Willy Wonka.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Loch Lomond: It’sa relatively recent addition to Scotland’s golfing repertory, designed by former US golf star Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish and opened in 1993, but its setting between mountains and water in the grounds of the ruined medieval castle ensures its a regular in lists of the world’s best courses.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Gleneagles: A one-stop shop for golf and glamor, Gleneagles offers an inland antidote to Scotland’s normal diet of windswept links courses. With a five-star hotel, three top-notch courses, bags of country pursuits and Scotland’s only restaurant with two Michelin stars — A one-stop shop for golf and glamor, Gleneagles offers an inland antidote to Scotland’s normal diet of windswept links courses. With a five-star hotel, three top-notch courses, bags of country pursuits and Scotland’s only restaurant with two Michelin stars — Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles — this highland estate northeast of Edinburgh offers plenty of bang for its buck.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Gleneagles: The Jack Nicklaus-designed Centenary course — used for the 2014 Ryder Cup — is the centerpiece of the golf offering, a big, parkland-style layout with soaring views to purple heather-clad mountains. The Gleneagles Hotel opened in 1924, dubbed the “Riviera of the Highlands” and now features 232 bedrooms including 27 suites. More than 50 onsite luxury lodges can also be rented.

Photos: Scotland’s best golf courses Royal Aberdeen: As with many of Scotland’s finest courses, golf in these parts goes way back — Royal Aberdeen Golf Club was founded on land close to the “Granite City” in 1780, and is said to be the world’s sixth oldest golf club. The historic Balgownie course is the highlight, a classic links layout threading its way through the natural ecosystem of dunes.