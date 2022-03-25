Prince William, Kate Met With Protest In The Bahamas As Well

Members of Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Church protest the visit of Britains Prince Williams and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge outside the Sybil Strachan Primary School, in Nassau, Bahamas on March 25, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By NAN News Editor

News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were met with protest in the Bahamas today as they continued their Royal Caribbean tour.

Members of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Church protested the visit of Prince Williams and Kate outside the Sybil Strachan Primary School, in Nassau, where the couple was visiting.

Britains Prince Williams (R) and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge (L) arrive to attend a special combined school assembly at Sybil Strachan Primary School, in Nassau, The Bahamas on March 25, 2022.(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The protestors are also demanding reparations for decades of enslavement of the country by Britain.

The protesters stood outside the Sybil Strachan primary school in the capital Nassau, on the New Providence island, with signs reading “Freedom, Redemption and International Reparation Now.”

The Bahamas National Reparations Committee also released a statement prior to the visit saying the Cambridges “and their family of royals and their government must acknowledge that their diverse economy was built on the backs of our ancestors. And then, they must pay.”

In Kingston, some Jamaicans also protested the visit. Prince William said in Jamaica slavery was abhorrent and never should have happened.