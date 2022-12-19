Prisoners at His Majesty’s Prison riot due to improper treatment and conditions

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prisoners reportedly released themselves into the institution’s courtyard using keys seized from an officer earlier this afternoon, after approximately five days of inadequate food and water as well as being put on total lockdown on December 18.

The keys were supposedly procured after inmates threw fecal matter and urine at an officer.

The riot squad and local police force were reportedly called to the scene and it is alleged that tear gas and rubber bullets were used with one prisoner being shot by a rubber bullet.

This information was received from Jacqui Quinn-Leandro who was at the scene this morning.

Jermaine Anthony was contacted for verification and comments but he declined to comment.

Police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas was also contacted but was not in a position to comment on the matter at the time.

SOURCE: Observer

