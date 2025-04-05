Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event 

A pro-Palestinian protest by Microsoft employees has interrupted the company’s 50th anniversary celebration, the latest backlash over the tech industry’s work to supply artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli military.

The protest began on Friday as Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman was presenting product updates and a long-term vision for the company’s AI assistant product, Copilot, to an audience that included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer.

“Mustafa, shame on you,” shouted Microsoft employee Ibtihal Aboussad as she walked towards the stage and Suleyman paused his speech.

“You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region.”

“Thank you for your protest, I hear you,” Suleyman said.

Aboussad continued, shouting that Suleyman and “all of Microsoft” had blood on their hands. She also threw onto the stage a keffiyeh scarf, which has become a symbol of support for Palestinian people, before being escorted out of the event.

An investigation by The Associated Press news agency revealed earlier this year that AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI were used as part of an Israeli military programme to select bombing targets during its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

A second protester, Microsoft employee Vaniya Agrawal, interrupted another part of the celebration during which Gates, Ballmer and current CEO Satya Nadella were on stage – the first public gathering since 2014 of the three men who have been Microsoft’s CEO.

In February, five Microsoft employees were ejected from a meeting with Nadella for protesting against the contracts.

While the February event was an internal meeting, Friday’s protest was far more public – a livestreamed showcase of the company’s past and future. Some employees also rallied outside the event on Friday.

“We provide many avenues for all voices to be heard,” said a statement from the company.

“Importantly, we ask that this be done in a way that does not cause a business disruption. If that happens, we ask participants to relocate. We are committed to ensuring our business practices uphold the highest standards.”

Various other firms and educational institutions have also faced protests over their ties with Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from Israel’s military assault has mounted.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,609 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 115,063 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. The enclave’s Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began in October 2023 after Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel, killing at least 1,139 people, according to Israeli officials, and taking more than 200 people captive.