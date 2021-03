Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 29, 2021: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled three Caribbean countries this morning. According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, the quake rattled Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, Saint Lucia and Fort-de-France, Martinique at 2:35 a.m. It was recorded at Latitude: 13.92N and […]

