Quavo’s Assistant Wash Was Shot When Takeoff Was Killed, Will Survive

Takeoff wasn’t the only person shot during the melee in Houston this week that ultimately claimed his life.

One of the persons who was shot in the incident that left the Migos rapper dead has been identified. Joshua ‘Wash’ Washington, 23, who is known as Quavo’s assistant, is the second person who was shot and injured during the incident that took place at 810 Billiards and Bowling on Tuesday morning in a shooting that left Migos rapper Takeoff dead.

According to TMZ, the 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital by persons at the scene shortly after the shooting. He is, however, recovering, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Washington, who is affectionately called ‘Wash,’ has been working with Quavo for quite some time. Last year, Quavo shared a photo of his assistant holding an umbrella over his head with a caption saying that he was paying him 5K a day and that he was a millionaire.

The other victim is said to be a 24-year-old woman who was also taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is now in stable condition, Houston police said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, police are still searching for a person of interest who is said to be connected to rapper Quavo and who was seen with a gun in the crowd on the night of the shooting. The person identified as A&R for Huncho Records was seen hanging out with Quavo earlier in the night, and later, he was seen on video raising his gun and firing several shots.

Quavo and Wash

Harris County Coroner’s office on Wednesday shared that the rapper’s cause of death was due to “penetrating gunshot wounds of [the] head.” He had also received another gunshot wound that went from his torso into his arm.

Since his death, fans, friends, and family members have paid homage to the rapper. He is mourned widely and globally as many expressed shock and sadness at his untimely death. He has been remembered as an unproblematic and humble person.

Takeoff grew up in Gwinnett county, Georgia, a suburban county north of Atlanta. From a young age, he and his uncle Quavo have been close. The two developed an affinity for music from they were in school. Quavo often referred to Takeoff as the best rapper in the Migos clan. Witnesses on the night of the shooting said he collapsed after seeing his nephew’s lifeless body being removed from the scene and had to be carried into his car.