Raffle winners announced for Agriculture Show Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, with the support of the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure hosted the official draw for winners of the 2023 Cayman Agriculture Show raffle at the Government Administration Building, today (March 1).
Winners announced for the eight prizes as follows:
Mark Boiteau
1st – KYD $20,000.00
Derrick McLaughlin
2nd – AL Thompson Home and Garden Package
Joseph Agalos
3rd – Cow, Cayman Islands Agricultural Society
Samuel Powery
4th – 1/2 Day Luxury Yacht Charter, FamilyTime
Lloyd Samson
5th- KYD$1500 Gift Voucher, Roots Farm Store
Jacob and George Jackson
6th-Two-Night Stay at the Westin Grand Cayman Beach Spa and Resort
Duke Tibbetts
7th – Trip for Two to Sting Ray City, Outcast Charters
Marites Eden
8th- Round Trip Ticket to Miami, Cayman Airways
Prize winners should contact the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society via email at ca***************@gm***.com to make arrangements on collection.