Rare Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia a ‘momentous occasion’ for survival of species

(CNN)An extremely rare Sumatran rhino has been born in captivity at a sanctuary in Indonesia, according to the government, a triumph for conservation efforts to save the critically endangered animal from extinction.

The female rhino was born at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra’s Lampung Province on March 24, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment.

“The birth of the Sumatran rhino is good news amid the efforts of the Indonesian government and partners to increase the Sumatran rhino population,” Wiratno, the director general of conservation at the environment ministry, said in a statement.

Sumatran rhinos, the world’s smallest rhino species, once flourished across Southeast Asia but they are now found only in tiny pockets on Indonesia’s northern island of Sumatra and Indonesian Borneo.

Fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos remain, according to the International Rhino Foundation (IRF).