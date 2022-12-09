RBC Junior tennis serves off on Saturday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

File photo of Nathen Martin in the boys under-14 singles match at the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at Country Club, Maraval.

The RBC Junior Tennis Tournament serves off at the Public Courts in Nelson Mandela Park, Port of Spain, on Saturday, from 9am.

Over 160 players, including 19 St Lucians, will feature at the 2022 edition. Matches to be contested on day one are boys and girls’ Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 singles.

The opening ceremony begins at 8.30am and the tournament runs daily until Thursday.

NewsAmericasNow.com