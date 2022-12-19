Relative held for elderly Tobago man’s death

A Tobago man has been detained by police after an elderly relative was found dead at Culloden Bay Road, Golden Lane on Saturday.

Police told Newsday that pensioner James Forde, 76, got into a dispute with a relative during a family gathering at Forde’s home, around 3.15 pm. Moments later, Forde was found unresponsive over a precipice near his home.

He was pronounced dead at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

