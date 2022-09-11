Remembering The Caribbean Immigrant Victims Of 9/11

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 11, 2022: Dozens of immigrants from the Caribbean were among the nearly 3,000 who perished on 9/11, 21 years ago. Caribbean American congressmembers, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Congresswomen Yvette Clarke and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick were among those paying tribute to the victims.

“We reflect on the day in remembrance of the frontline workers who perished while helping their

fellow neighbors, and reaffirm our commitment to comfort the survivors and frontline workers who continue to suffer various health issues to this day – including those of whom remain undocumented and feared deportation as they assisted with the cleanup efforts in the days that followed. They too, deserve a pathway to citizenship and legal immigration status here in the United States,”

Congressman Espaillat said. “It is a reminder that we can come together across divides, differences, and ideologies. We stand together and lift each other up, neighborhood by neighborhood, just as we did twenty-one years ago–and vow to never forget 9/11.”

“Twenty-one years later, and the hole in the heart of our city from the impossible pain and horrors of

September 11th, 2001 remains unfilled and unforgotten. It always will,” said Congresswoman Clarke.

“On #September11, our nation came together and showed resilience in the face of terror. House Dems

remain dedicated to remembering and honoring the memory of those lost. We will

#NeverForget,” said Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick.

Some of the lost from the Caribbean were: