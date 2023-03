The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Repairs to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Critical Care Block and Ambulatory Block air conditioning system are complete. Vendors and PMH Facilities Management team worked into the weekend to restore air conditioning following a leak in the supply line to the chillers resulting in the disruption of the air conditioning on Friday. The Public Hospitals […]

