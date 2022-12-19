Results of last night’s NBA games

Black Immigrant Daily News

Nikola Jokic set a career high of 27 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season as Denver Nuggets beat Charlotte Hornets 119-115 in the NBA last night.

His rebounds, plus 40 points and 10 assists make him only the second player in NBA history to record at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

Basketball great Wilt Chamberlain was the first in 1968.

Jokic’s 20 rebounds in one half, tie him for second in NBA history. Basketball great, Wilt Chamberlain was the first in 1968.

Jokic’s team-mate, Aaron Gordon added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Denver Nuggets consigned Charlotte Hornets to an eighth straight defeat.

Elsewhere last night, LeBron James recorded 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, topping 30 points for the fourth successive game in Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-117 win over Washington Wizards.

Thomas Bryant scored Los Angeles Lakers’ winning basket with 7.4 seconds left on the clock.

Brooklyn Nets extended their winning run to six games with a 124-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons, with Kevin Durant scoring 43 points and Kyrie Irving 38.

Jordan Poole recorded a career-best 43 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 126-110 win against the Toronto Raptors, while the Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record for points as they beat the Chicago Bulls 150-126.

Orlando Magic ran out 95-92 winners against the Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks edged Indiana Pacers 109-106.

