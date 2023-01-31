Rick Ross Advises Usain Bolt How To Recover Stolen $12.7 Million

Rick Riss has some advise for Usain Bolt on how he could recover the $12.7 million stolen from his retirement investment account.

Rick Ross is the latest celebrity to react to the news that Usain Bolt has been defrauded by unscrupulous persons at an investment firm in Kingston, Jamaica. Earlier this month, the sprint legend turned music producer revealed that his retirement investments of $12.7 lodged at Stocks and Securities Ltd, SSL, in 2012 have gone missing. His account only reflected U$12,000 up to the end of December.

An investigation has been launched as police, and several investigating agencies try to piece together how the company and its employees operated over the past decade with little to no regularity oversight and resulting in dozens of people losing millions of USD and JMD.

Bolt’s accounts especially have been concerning with leaked evidence showing how a manager being investigated, Jean Ann Panton, almost immediately sold Bolt’s Apple, Amazon, Google, and other shares and transferred millions of dollars as soon as he invested it. The woman purportedly acted on instructions given by Bolt’s ex-manager, Norman Peart, who was fired in December.

Last week, Usain Bolt said that Peart was fired and that the parting was not amicable, contrary to what Peart told the press in Jamaica. The world has reacted to the reports that the sprinter’s money has been stolen, and to date, no one has been held to account.

As reports surfaced, some members of the hip-hop family commented on the ongoing saga. Among them is Wing Stop owner Rick Ross who offered unsolicited advice to Bolt.

“Should’ve kept him close to you until he got ya money back,” Rick Ross commented on a news report shared by DJ Akademiks.

Peart has not spoken to the press since the reports surfaced. It’s unclear if the forms and emails Panton signed were fake, as she previously claimed that she edited forwarded emails to include instructions investors did not give her so she could access their funds and take them for herself.

The police have not arrested anyone for the scandal as yet. Still, the SSL saga has caused the Jamaican government major embarrassment as the regulatory body seemed to have lapsed in its duty. At the same time, the finance minister Nigel Clarke also said he failed to read a report from the regulator in 2019 which had identified the risky operations of the business, which included using the savings and investments of clients to pay for day-to-day operations at SSL.

The Directors of SSL have denied wrongdoing, and it’s unclear if criminal action will be taken against them.