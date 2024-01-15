Rick Ross Welcomes Baby Girl With Cierra Nichole

A woman on Instagram has confirmed that she and rapper Rick Ross recently welcomed a new baby girl.

The woman Cierra Nichole (@piink_bomshell) revealed a first look at the baby and her name on Monday, and the post has generated much curiosity. “Au’mei Moon Roberts 11/14 7 lbs 2 oz of Perfection Happy 2 months to Mommies 3rd Beautiful Princess of the Castle,” the post read.

She added, “I love you So Much. You are sooo perfect I can’t keep my eyes off of you. These past 2 months have been the best so I had to bless the world with your presence.”

Rumors surfaced that Ross secretly welcomed a child with another woman recently late last year before he debuted his latest relationship with Cristina Mackey. The baby’s arrival also coincides with Rick Ross and comedian Pretty Vee ending their relationship. In the comments, her fans seemingly confirmed that Ross was the child’s father.

“Congrats to you and Rick Ross new bundle of joy,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you [contented face emoji],” the woman replied.

via Instagram

On her Instagram account, Cierra Nichole revealed that she was a contractor and interior designer as she told some of her previous work. She is reportedly the mother to two older daughters.

Rick Ross has not publicly acknowledged the child as yet. The rapper reportedly has five other kids- two daughters and three sons with three baby mothers.

He shared his oldest child, Toie Roberts, born in 2002, with Lastonia Leviston; William Roberts III, born in September 2005, whom he shares with Tia Kemp; and three children- Berkeley Hermès, Billion, and Bliss Roberts with broadcaster Briana Camille Singleton.

The MMG rapper reportedly ended his relationship with Singleton in 2020 and was rumored to be dating comedian Pretty Vee. He has been linked to Cristina Mackey since late last year.

Rick Ross has not reacted or confirmed he has a new baby, however, tons of congratulatory messages are pouring in for the rapper and his alleged baby mother.