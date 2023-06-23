Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Sparks ‘Secret’ Wedding In Canes, Watch Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might have secretly tied the knot in a “secret” wedding ceremony.

Rumors first surfaced last May that the couple may have gotten married after they used strong symbolisms in Rocky’s song “D.M.B (That’s My B**ch) released in May, a week before the Fenty beauty billionaire gave birth to their first child.

Now, it seems that Rocky might have slipped up as he referred to the Barbados national hero as his wife sending fans into a frenzy. In recent days, the couple was spotted in Paris enjoying their European stop with a brief interlude at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion show this week, where she is the face of the men’s Spring campaign and later out and about in the enchanting city.

Rihanna might be the star of the Louis Vuitton show, but A$AP Rocky is a close second as he also performed at the Spotify Beach concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night with Riri in tow.

While addressing the crowd, Rocky spoke endearingly about a pregnant Rihanna who was in the crowd.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the muthafuckin’ building!” he said before performing “D.M.B.”

“D.M.B” was full of symbolisms as Rihanna, who starred in the video, wore a red veil in place of a white veil, and the two were seen wearing grills that answered each other- his reading, “Marry Me,” and hers saying “I do.”

Videos online showed the pair posing for photos outside of the Nespo restaurant in Nice, Italy. The beauty founder stunned in a skin-tight argyll style halter jumpsuit that flowed to her ankle in a pencil style.

Rihanna’s baby bump was the star of the show, with many online speculating that she was having another boy baby. The artists welcomed their first baby, a happy boy they named RZA Athelston Mayers.

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first met over a decade ago, they became a couple during the pandemic when they spent a lot of time together on road trips where they get to bond. RiRi admitted that she kept him in the friendzone for years prior to them becoming an item until she realized he is truly the one.

“He became my family in that time,” the Bajan pop star said. “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures… There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”