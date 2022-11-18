Rihanna Heat Things Up In Leather Lingerie For New Savage X Fenty Line

Rihanna is taking all the hostages as the artist showed off new lingerie in a new sexy video on Thursday.

A short clip showed Rihanna wearing what looked like new designs from her Savage X Fenty line. The short video sees Rihanna giving a peek of her butt cheeks in a black one-piece lace and leather lingerie. The outfit is accompanied by lace bra cups and leather sleeves and is fully covered in the front while the back teases fun and excitement.

The artist gives a peek of her cakes as the dress appears to be laced from behind. While not saying anything in her video or on Instagram, the artist simply dropped her website link for fans to shop.

The post received more than two (2) million likes in a matter of hours and also had thousands of comments as many reacted to her beauty and sexy figure.

In the comments, fans raved at the pop star’s sexy body. “Okay mom!” one person posted in the comments. “Fire fire fire! Someone call the fire department! wowowowo! Looove u Baddie Boo!” a third fan said.

Rapper Bia also added, “I’m wearing this on thanksgiving.”

Rihanna recently debuted Season 4 of the Savage X Fenty line, and it appears that she is giving fans an idea of the fits. What’s even more remarkable is the artist’s sex appeal after having her baby boy in May.

Rihanna was criticized months back after she appeared in public wearing baggy clothes and being on the heavier side. Still, the artist doesn’t seem bothered by the process, as she recently spoke about enjoying her post-pregnancy body with the increased volume in her derriere.

The artist has not shared any information about her son, but she described the feeling of having her son look at her and marvel at his eyes and the way he looks at her in an interview last week.

Since announcing her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance for next year, the artist has been very active and out and about. She recently popped up at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after recording two emotional soundtracks.

She has also blessed fans with another well-executed Savage X Fenty show on Amazon Prime.

“Me waiting for vol. 4 to drop so y’all could have these pieces #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW @primevideo @savagexfenty,” she had written on a post teasing another sexy fit.