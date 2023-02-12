Rihanna pregnant again; Rep says after Super Bowl Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
Sunday Feb 12
She showed her baby bump ‘guest’
42 minutes ago
Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.
The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.
The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.
The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.
Associated Press
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
NewsAmericasNow.com