Rihanna Slays Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt Out With A$AP Rocky In NYC

Rihanna looked like a billion dollars last night while out on a date with her baby daddy A$AP Rocky in New York City.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna do not appear bothered at all in light of the ongoing legal challenges Rocky is facing, particularly a lawsuit by A$AP Relli, a former member of A$AP Mob. Relli is suing Rocky for allegedly shooting him over a disagreement last year. Rocky is also facing criminal charges following his arrest before the birth of his son with Rihanna.

On the other hand, the couple is living their best lives one day at a time as they are seen out and about in New York City. The pair were spotted on Friday night, with Rihanna grabbing the attention as she greeted fans in New York City. The couple was reportedly at a late-night meeting together.

Rihanna stunned in a black denim mini skirt, thigh-high black boots, and a white RZA t-shirt. The singer had on a long sleek black wig that was tied into a ponytail, and her make-up was fresh and dewy with a beautiful red lipstick.

The couple was also seen out and about on Thursday at Emilio’s Ballato. Rocky was seen with a large joint on the corner of his mouth while carrying a bottle of Mercer & Prince booze from his own brand.

Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, welcomed a son in May. The couple has not shared their son’s name nor a glimpse of the baby boy.

In the meantime, there are new reports that both have been adjusting well to their new roles as parents. Both Rihanna and Rocky have Bajan heritage, although their primary residence is in the United States.

In the meantime, Rocky nor his legal team have addressed the criminal or civil case against him.