Rihanna Spotted Hitting Blunt In The Club Supporting Baby Daddy A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is currently jetting around Europe supporting her baby daddy A$Ap Rocky on his tour.

Rihanna appears to be slowly reappearing in public just about two months after giving birth. On Saturday, she was seen out and about supporting A$AP Rocky at Rolling Loud Portugal, and later she was also spotted in the club enjoying what looked like a blunt.

Saturday was the second time the singer and Fenty Beauty billionaire was seen sincere-emerging after giving birth.

She was previously seen supporting Rocky at the Wireless Festival in London a week prior and was in Portugal from Thursday for Rocky’s Rolling Loud performance.

The Bajan songstress was seen in photos taken by fans looking beautiful in a sporty all-black fit along with an oversized soccer jersey with matching track pants from Balenciaga and Adidas.

Rihanna’s outfit was topped off with a stunning pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a vintage Hermès babushka scarf, along with crisp makeup and tasteful jewelry that included layered gold and pearl necklaces, a ring, and gold bracelets.

For her beauty look, the star turned to Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who shared a close-up of the glam look. Rih’s sharp black eyeliner was paired with a bronzed, matte complexion and a glossy pink lip.

She was also seen in the club sitting with a spliff perched on her hand. It’s not the first time Rihanna has been open that she smokes. Before she became a mother, she was seen frequently puffing up a storm with her blunt.

Rihanna became a mother in mid-May and has not shared a photo of the baby or his name. Despite her taking the step to start a family, the singer is also making waves professionally as she was listed for the third consecutive year on the Forbes billionaire list and is the second richest entertainer in the world after Oprah Winfrey.

Rihanna’s success comes from her Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage Fenty brands empire.