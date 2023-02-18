RSLPF Mourns the Loss of Superintendent Burton Deterville – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Crusita Descartes- Pelius, the executive and rank and file of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, wish to extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Superintendent Burton Deterville, who succumbed on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Superintendent Deterville was born on September 24, 1971 and enlisted in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force on August 19, 1999.

During his tenure, he served in various units and stations including, Marigot, Anse La Raye and Canaries. He was assigned to departments such as Drug Unit, Police Complaints Unit, Special Services Unit and the Special Branch.

He served as the Commander of the Special Services Unit and Special Branch for many years. He was promoted to the rank of Superintendent on Wednesday, February 01, 2023.

– Advertisement –

Superintendent Burton Deterville was a formidable leader who is fondly recalled as a humble servant, who effortlessly achieved any task set out before him. He led as he wanted to be led; with grace and compassion, which was unmatched.

Never one to utilize his rank to ensure compliance, his men would blindly follow his lead, without question.

The organization today mourns the loss of a stalwart, who was undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Words may never express the impact his presence made on the men and women he so diligently served with.

To all affected persons, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force extends our deepest sympathies. The loss you feel is shared by our organization and country. May his legacy bring comfort to all in this truly challenging time.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com