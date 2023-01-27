RSVGPF commences its 2023 Community Outreach Programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has commenced its 2023 Community Outreach Programme.

As part of the Force’s strategy to curb criminal activities and continue to build a better working relationship with members of the public, on Thursday 26th January 2023, Commissioner of Police, Colin John, led a high-ranking delegation of police officers on a walkthrough in the community of Rose Place and Little Tokyo Bus Terminal.

The delegation included Assistant Commissioners of Police, Leonard Fergus and Enville Williams, Superintendent of Police, Kamecia Blake, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons, Inspectors of Police, Neil Jack and Markneal Ellis and Constable Ronaldo Francois from the Public Relations and Complaints Department.

There have been several incidents of crime and violence in various communities including Rose Place and Little Tokyo Bus Terminal.

During an operation on 23rd January 2023, the police discovered and seized a high-powered semi-automatic rifle and several rounds of ammunition in an abandoned building in Rose Place.

This and other incidents have led the police force to deploy officers on 24-hour patrol in Rose Place, Paul’s Avenue, around Kingstown, and in other districts. This counter-crime strategy has been working very well thus far.

During the walkthrough, the Commissioner and members of his delegation interacted with residents and bystanders. Several issues of a security nature were raised by residents and were addressed by the Commissioner and his team. The residents were very pleased that the commissioner initiated the walkthrough and commended the police for doing so.

The police Force reiterates its call for every citizen to join the police in the fight against crime as we protect, serve and provide a sense of safety and security to the people and visitors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

