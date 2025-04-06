Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,137 

Here’s where things stand on Sunday, April 6:
Fighting
- Three women were wounded and several fires broke out in a Russian air attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack also damaged several houses, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim posted on the Telegram messaging app.
- Russia also launched air attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, with the city’s air defence forces trying to repel the attack, according to officials.
- The latest strikes come a day after the Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 51 of 92 drones launched at the country by Russian forces overnight on Saturday.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence has accused Ukraine of increasing its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including in the regions of Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Voronezh, despite a United States-brokered moratorium. Ukraine dismissed the claims as “fake”.
- Ukrainian drones struck an explosive production facility in Russia’s Samara region, causing multiple explosions and fires, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a source in Ukraine’s security service.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed disappointment in the US Embassy’s “weak reaction” to a Russian missile strike that killed 18 people, including nine children, in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih. He noted that the US condemnation of the attack made no reference to Russia.
- Zelenskyy hailed “tangible progress” after meeting with British and French military chiefs in Kyiv to discuss the potential deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force to Ukraine.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies