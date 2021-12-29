Russian court shuts down Memorial Human Rights Center, day after sister group ordered closed

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Moscow (CNN)A court in Moscow ordered the closure of the Memorial Human Rights Center on Wednesday, in the latest blow to Russian civil society groups.

The center was charged with multiple violations of Russia’s “foreign agent” law and “justifying terrorism and extremism” in its publications, a lawyer for the organization, Ilya Novikov, told CNN.

The decision comes a day after Russia’s Supreme Court decided to close its sister group Memorial International. Novikov said they would launch an appeal.

Journalists watch television coverage of Wednesday’s hearing.

“It is quite an expected decision after yesterday’s [decision of the Supreme Court to shut down Memorial International]. We did not have any illusions about the hearing today,” Novikov told CNN by telephone from the court.

“But it is crucial that those persecutions did not discourage people and I think will not make people to stop their human rights work. The legal entity can be liquidated but the work remains and people remain.

