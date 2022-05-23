Russian soldier sentenced in Ukraine conflict’s first war crimes trial

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN)A 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed man in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion.

The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, had pleaded guilty to shooting a 62-year-old civilian to death on the fourth day of the conflict in late February.

Before delivering the verdict on Monday, the court said that Shishimarin had “committed a criminal offense” according to international humanitarian law.

“[Shishimarin] saw a civilian on the pavement, Oleksandr Shelipov,” the court said. “Shishimarin knowing that Shelipov is a civilian and is unarmed and does not pose any threat to him — fired several shots at Shelipov from his AK-gun.”

“The cause of Shelipov’s death was a shot in the head that resulted in crushing of the skull,” the court added. The sentence may be appealed within 30 days.

Read More