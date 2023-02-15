Safaree Let His Inner Jamaican Out To Defend Rihanna From Howard Stern

Safaree Samuels defends Rihanna from attacks over her Super Bowl gig.

Rihanna has been getting a lot of praise for her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday, but there are also some relentless critics like Howard Stern. Some 118 million people tuned in to watch Rihanna’s first major performance in years, and that’s 5 million more than the number of folks who watched the Super Bowl. This means that more fans actually wanted to see RiRi perform. That’s despite some attacks from some folks like Trump and his supporters.

Almost immediately after her blockbuster performance while pregnant, Howard Stern pounced on it and issued some scathing remarks about the Bajan singer lip-syncing her performance.

“You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up,” Stern said on his radio show on Sirius XM. “I could be wrong, but I — in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip-sync.”

Other celebrities like Kodak Black also criticized Rihanna for her performance, but he sounded like he merely tried to be in agreement with the former president who granted him a pardon when he was behind bars.

Love and Hip Hop star Safaree has since come out swinging on Twitter issuing a warning that no Rihanna slander will be tolerated.

“No Rihanna slander will be tolerated by these white outlets… F—K YALL,” Safaree tweeted. “Howard stern this isn’t 1995 no 1 gives a f— about ya opinion. Go get a nose job wit ya fake a-s wanna be afro then go s–k yuh mummma.”

Safaree was sure to hurl the famous Jamaican expletives he often uses on social media. On a brighter note, Rihanna has been getting a lot of support from celebrities and fans since putting on a show on Sunday night. She has since gained over 3 million new followers on Instagram, and her music saw a massive increase in streaming after the Super Bowl, which saw several of her songs returning to the iTunes chart.

Rihanna also saw a 833 percent increase in search volume for her Fenty Beauty brand since promoting it during her live performance. Considering its a free gig for her, it did pay off in terms of marketing.