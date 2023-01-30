Saint Lucia Footballers Head To Germany For Training – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Four Under 20 St. Lucian footballers leave the Island on Monday 30th January, for Germany to attend a developmental program.

The program will see these players training in Germany for one month in the first instance with the possibility of an extension as well as attachment to German or European clubs, based on their performance.

The four players who were all called up to train with the National Senior team last year in preparation for the Concacaf Nation’s League are, Daren Donaie, Shaquan Nelson, Daneo Caroo and Kendal Clarke.

The program is an undertaking between the St. Lucia Football Association and NEXT LEVEL TALENT of Germany.

The entire cost of the program for these players, inclusive of flights, registration, accommodation etc. is being borne by the St. Lucia Football Association Inc.

We now take a look at the matches played in the SLFA’s Inc. Under 17 Zonal Boys Club competition played at the Technical Centre in Grande Riviere Dennery.

Three matches were played on Saturday 28th January.

In the day’s opener, Pioneers outplayed Bays FC 10 – 3. They got their goals from Shian Medrick in the 12th and 71st min, Lama Cazaubon 55th and 66th min, Jayshan Barthelmy 22nd,Cherquan St. Croix 33rd, Kaury Pelage 39th, Deandre Poyotte 49th Jean Louis Daniel an own goal in the 68th min and Nazim Small 79th min.

Scoring for Bays FC were Kervayan Solomon, Nickel Anthony and Ernilus Edward in the 28th, 46th and 58th min respectively.

Victory Eagles and Uptown Rebels played to an exciting 2 – 2 draw following a 1 – 1 stalemate at the half.

Scoring for Victory Eagles were Lindell Augustin in the 7th and Keshon Jn. Paul in the 66th min, while Uptown Rebels got their goals from Anthony Williams, 19th and an own goal from Gilbert Alphonse in the 49th min.

GMC defeated VSADC 5 – 0, with goals from Jayden Etienne13th and 56th min, Josh George 23rd, Alex Daniel an own goal in the 65th and Donta Greene in the 74th min.

On Sunday 29th January, Piton Travel Young Stars defeated Hill Top Ballers 11 – 0.

Their goal scorers were Larcell Franguharson 7th, 24th, 29th min, Jaden Francois 10th and 33rd , Alex Prospere 31st, and 54th, Edd Nestor 42nd and 44th Ethan Andrew 12th min.

Matches continued in the SLFA’s Inc. Senior Women competition over the weekend. .

On Saturday 28th January Canaries went on a rampage defeating Desruisseaux 15 – 0 at the Desruisseaux Playing Field.

The comprehensive victory was achieved with goals by Cassandra Shepherd 17th, 19th 39th, 48th and 89th min, hat tricks from Kayla Solomon 3rd, 45th, 78th min, Tanika Bernard72nd, 74th and 76th min, Thea Auguste 14th and 33rd min Tangi Lansiquot 5th and Ava Victor 43rd min.

The competition continued on Sunday 29th January at the Soufriere Mini Stadium. In the match between the two unbeaten teams Soufriere earned a hard fought 2 – 1 victory over the National Under 20 team.

They got their goals from Amber Lucien in the 4th min and Sasha Nicholas in the 40th min.

Freegeanne Joseph pulled one back for the youngsters in the 87th min.

In the final game of the evening Anse La Raye defeated Central Castries 4 – 0, with goals from Britney Moncherry an own goal in the 5th, Trenice St. Croix 28th, and 47th min and Aunjel Augustin in the 59th min.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Football Association Inc

NewsAmericasNow.com