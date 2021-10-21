Samsung now lets you design your own flip smartphone

The content originally appeared on: CNN

But during a virtual press event on Wednesday, Samsung aimed to change that with a concept that makes users part of the design process.

The company showed off a made-to-order version of its Flip 3 smartphone that allows people to pick from a handful of design options that may reflect their personality or taste. It’s possible to choose frame options of black or silver, select various colors (blue, yellow, white, pink or black) for its front and back panels, or go for a stripes pattern. The company said up to 49 combinations are possible. It builds on its existing Bespoke line of products, such as refrigerators

“This is the first time we’ve ever given customers this much customization on their mobile device,” the company said during the event.

Designs can be created through Samsung’s Bespoke Studio on its website starting Wednesday for $1,099.99 and up.

