Saweetie Says She Is Dropping 2 New Albums By End Of 2022

Saweetie says that her long-awaited album will be dropping at the end of this year, and she is also teasing that a bonus project is set for release ahead of her album called The Single Life, which will address her post-breakup journey from Migos rapper Quavo.

The artist did not share the release date for her album, Pretty B*tch Music, which was initially set for release earlier this year but has since been pushed back to the end of 2022. However, According to Rolling Stone, the rapper recently celebrated the launch of The Single Life with Jack Daniels.

The “Icy Grl” rapper has had a long relationship with Jack Daniels and noted that she loved the brand because “they allow me to do me.” Saweetie, who appeared on Caresha Please last month but did not speak about her breakup with Quavo, says that she’s ready to speak about her dating life and post-breakup.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” She said. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman,” she says. “It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency,” she disclosed.

Saweetie isn’t the only one speaking about the breakup. Rapper Quavo also re-enacted the famous elevator fight scene between himself and Saweetie in his latest track, “Messy,” featuring the late Takeoff.

Quavo’s lyrics appear to hint that Saweetie had cheated on him. It’s unclear if Saweetie will speak about those rumors that allege that she slept with Quavo’s cousin Offset, which later saw the men having a falling out. For now, Saweetie says she’s enjoying singlehood and healing.

“If you can’t be by yourself, I think it’s a reflection of how you feel internally,” she says. “Like if you need to look for external sources to feel good internally, then I think that there needs to be a lot of shadow work and self-work done.”

She added that being single also helped her to create better music.

“I realized that I wasn’t writing from an honest standpoint when I first started because I wasn’t that vulnerable. I was very closed off,” she says. “I was raised to be strong, to be tough and not show any weakness.”

As for the date for the new album, Saweetie said, “she’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”

Earlier this year, Saweetie revealed that she had decided to record new songs and even hinted that after doing her album, she was not satisfied and decided to work and record some more before deciding on what the final tracks will be.