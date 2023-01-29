Schoolboy, 15, arrested after robbing peer of $100

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 15-year-old student is expected to be charged with allegedly robbing one of his peers.

A release from the police said on January 25, a 15-year-old student approached the younger teenager demanding a dollar. The release said the student refused and the older boy began searching his pockets, finding a $100 bill, which he took.

A report was made to the Valencia police post and officers went to the secondary school. The parents of the two students were called in and police said the older boy was cautioned in front of his parents and taken to the police post before being sent to the St Joseph booking centre for processing.

Enquiries are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com