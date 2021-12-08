Scottish oysters were on the rocks. Now a whiskey distillery is throwing them a lifeline

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The shell in his hand is flatter and rounder than the faster growing Pacific oysters common in European restaurants today. It is also very rare, having been fished almost to extinction in British waters during the Industrial Revolution.

“Rail networks opened up urban markets, and what had been localized oyster fisheries suddenly found markets for many millions in the major cities like London, Paris,” explains Sanderson, who is based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. At the time, oysters were considered a “poor man’s food” and sold as street food, says Sanderson. “You could even pay your rent in oysters in Edinburgh if you wanted to.”

The popularity of the European oyster was its downfall. Since the 19th century, native oyster populations have declined by 95% in the UK.

But there is a glimmer of hope for the indigenous oysters of the UK. Beneath these waters is a marine rewilding project that has transformed the Dornoch Firth, a narrow strip of water off the northeast coast of Scotland. The Dornoch Environmental Enhancement Project, or DEEP, began in 2014 and has to date seen the successful reintroduction of 20,000 European oysters on the firth’s bed. The aim is to increase that number to a self-sustaining population of 4 million by 2025.

