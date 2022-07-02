Sean Paul Kicks Off ‘Scorcha’ Tour With First Performance In France In 4 Years

Sean Paul kicks off his highly anticipated Scorcha Tour infront a packed crowd in France, making it his first performance in that country in four years.

Sean Paul is a global megastar, and his events can get pretty electrifying, as seen in a recent video shared of his first stage appearance in France in the last four years.

The pandemic has definitely put a damper on many artists’ ability to travel over the last two years. Even though things have reopened, music fans have still been cautious about going out in public. In recent months, however, more and more artists have been traveling and going on tour, including Sean Paul.

The Jamaican reggae/dancehall legend, on Friday (July 1), shared that his European Tour for his Grammy-nominated album Scorcha has officially started.

“First performance in France in over 4 years, the #SCORCHA tour has officially kicked off,” he said, captioning a video of the energy of fans who attended his concert at Delta Festival held on the beaches of Marseille.

Sean Paul’s Scorcha Tour will span dates from July 3 all the way to the final tour stop on October 13.

His stops include several cities across Europe, particularly Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, throughout July and up to the end of August and North America, with over two dozen stops in Canada and the United States collectively from September to October.

Fans can catch Sean Paul in Texas from September 9- 11 and in New Mexico on September 14, followed by two shows in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16 and 17, followed by several appearances across California beginning September 21 – 29 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista CAand his final event at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Thereafter, he has a few appearances in Texas before moving on to New Orleans and ending the tour with a few appearances in Georgia.

Sean Paul has been busy on stage in the last few weeks and recently hit the stage as the headlining act of the St Kitts Music Festival.

The singer recently shared a hilarious video at a media event where what appears to be a government official warns concert-goers who smoke weed or cigarettes to leave the crowd and “find a tree.”

Sean Paul, who is known for lighting up his blunt, publicly interjected with a lighthearted comment asking where the tree was, possibly for his own purposes, as the room of people burst into loud laughter.

“U kno seh mi always need 2 know where the smoke spot is at,” he captioned the video.