Sean Paul, Mad Cobra’s Classic Songs Featured In Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’

Sean Paul and Mad Cobra’s classic singles got a taste of TV success when they were featured on the new Hulu miniseries The Dropout.

Reggae/Dancehall’s musical influence has steadily crept into international mainstream media and movies. Sean Paul and Cobra are the latest artistes from the island who now have their work featured in another drama series that premiered on Hulu on March 3rd, 2022.

Sean Paul’s 2005 hit “Temperature” and a rendition of Mad Cobra‘s 2001 “Press Trigger” made their way onto the soundtrack of The Dropout, which is about American biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes who was convicted of fraud in January. Holmes was convicted of misleading investors into believing her blood-testing start-up had created a revolutionary new medical device.

Sean Paul’s “Temperature”, which was produced by Jah Snow Cone, is featured during episode two entitled “Satori,” while Cobra’s track will debut on an episode yet to be released. Other noteworthy names on the series’ soundtrack are Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Len, Missy Elliott, and Amy Winehouse.

The series, which features eight episodes, stars Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced Holmes and chronicles the meteoric rise and colossal fall of Holmes and her company Theranos. Based on the ABC podcast, the limited series shows how the self-made billionaire and the CEO of the Theranos company seemed to be doing right until her burgeoning empire comes crashing down around her in the blink of an eye. Reviews so far from Rotten Tomatoes and Rollin Stones have been more than favorable, citing that it is a cinematic success that is gripping and surprisingly funny.

In 2003, Holmes founded and was the CEO of the now-defunct health technology organization whose assets soar in valuation after the company claimed that they had revolutionized blood testing in a new method that uses a very little volume of blood, such as from a finger prick. By 2015 Forbes Magazine had named Holmes the youngest and wealthiest self-made billionaire in America based on her company’s $9 million valuation.

However, less than a year later, as allegations emerged that the company could not produce what they said they could, fraud claims began to surface. Based on Holmes being unable to substantiate her claims as well as a looming criminal investigation, Forbes then revised its estimate of Holmes’s net worth down to zero.