Sean Paul’s ‘Dutty Rock’ Album Now 3X Platinum In The United States

Sean Paul’s classic Dutty Rock album has been certified 3X platinum by the RIAA in the United States.

The dancehall legend continues to amass accolades after being in the game for three decades. Sean Paul is closing out an impressive year for his career with a bang. The deejay earned himself another Grammy nomination this year with Scorcha picking up a nod for Best Reggae Album, and now he can hang another platinum plaque on his wall with the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, certifying Dutty 3X platinum on December 14, 2022. This means that the album has sold over 3 million copies in the US.

Over the two decades since the project was released, Dutty Rock has since been certified 3X platinum in the UK and Canada and platinum in Germany and Japan, making it Sean Paul’s most commercially successful album to date.

Released on November 12, 2002, Dutty Rock peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the US Reggae chart before going on to spend weeks on both charts. The 22-track project spawned several hits, including “I’m Still in Love with You” featuring Sasha, “Gimme the Light,” “Get Busy,” “Can You Do the Work” featuring Ce’cile, “Baby Boy” featuring Beyoncé on the re-release version in 2003, and “Like Glue.”

Among the production credit on the blockbuster album are Jeremy Harding, The Neptunes, Tony Kelly, Sly Dunbar of Sly & Robbie, Delroy Foster, Louis Malcolm, Richard Martin, and Steely and Clevie.

Aside from earning platinum plaques, Dutty Rock also won Sean Paul a Grammy for Best Reggae Album at the 2004 Grammy Awards ceremony. That year, Sean Paul was also nominated for Best Male Rap Solo Performance for his single “Get Busy,” and Best New Artist.

Over the years, Sean Paul has remained a staple in dancehall thanks to his work ethic. He is either always touring or dropping new music. Since releasing Dutty Rock, SP has released six more albums, including the follow-up project, The Trinity, and this year’s project, Scorcha. The Trinity is certified platinum in the United States and Gold in the UK.